Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.