Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $36,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $137.33 and a 12 month high of $198.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

