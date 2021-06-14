Piper Sandler Trims IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $180.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAC. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.56. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

