Piper Sandler Comments on Campbell Soup’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

