Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $182.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $178.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

