PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 57.0% in May

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the May 13th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of PZC remained flat at $$11.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,983. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 152.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

