Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 125.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $2,971,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

