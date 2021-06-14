Phore (PHR) Trading Up 5% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Phore has traded up 5% against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $2,704.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.24 or 0.00487571 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,331,282 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

