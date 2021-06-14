PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the May 13th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PMCB traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 1,643,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,584. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

