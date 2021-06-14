PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

