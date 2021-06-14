Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,200,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621,098 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $405,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

PFE stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.63. 385,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,643,808. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

