Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$40,999.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,992.55. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at C$459,575.24. Insiders sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock worth $507,338 over the last ninety days.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$7.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$7.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

