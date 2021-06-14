Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the May 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.62. 29,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.