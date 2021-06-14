Penta (PNT) Market Cap Achieves $2.00 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $116,010.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.30 or 0.00796395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.88 or 0.07935714 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

