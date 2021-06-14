PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.15

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 7322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $509.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.