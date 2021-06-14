Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.15. 141,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,980,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.76 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 654,804 shares worth $70,539,619. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

