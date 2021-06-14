Peet DeFi (PTE) One Day Volume Tops $181,120.00

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Peet DeFi has a total market cap of $52,680.69 and $181,120.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00003391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded 96.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00160005 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00184725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.01036729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,082.77 or 0.99955155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

