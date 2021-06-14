PayPie 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,408.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One PayPie coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. PayPie has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $1,408.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00023186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.00809419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07952824 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars.

