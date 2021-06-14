PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $284.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.03.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,272. The company has a market cap of $320.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $152.22 and a one year high of $309.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.