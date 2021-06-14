Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Patriot Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. 31,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13. Patriot Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

