Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,710 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Omnicell worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicell by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,702,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $139.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.56, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.