Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,509.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $191,887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT opened at $271.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

