Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.94 Million Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of MacroGenics worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $774,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX opened at $21.33 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

