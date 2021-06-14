Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

