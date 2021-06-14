Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

