Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of First Bancorp worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

