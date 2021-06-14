Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $267,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in NICE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NICE by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $229.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $181.76 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

