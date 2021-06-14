Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Creative Planning lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $143.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

