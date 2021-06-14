Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROYTL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
