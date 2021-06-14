Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYTL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

