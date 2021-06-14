Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

OXM opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2,121.60 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

