Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $120.00 at B. Riley

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,121.60 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.