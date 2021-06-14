Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.87

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 8465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,895,671 shares of company stock worth $27,232,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 931,389 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $11,051,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 793,538 shares during the period. Finally, Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $9,275,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

