Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) versus IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Financial Comparison

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Otter Tail and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 11.11% 11.88% 4.03% IDACORP 17.79% 9.58% 3.48%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Otter Tail and IDACORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 0 0 3 0 3.00 IDACORP 1 1 2 0 2.25

Otter Tail currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%. IDACORP has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Given IDACORP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Otter Tail.

Dividends

Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Otter Tail pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otter Tail has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and IDACORP has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otter Tail and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $890.11 million 2.32 $95.85 million $2.34 21.20 IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.77 $237.42 million $4.69 21.49

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. Otter Tail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Otter Tail shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDACORP beats Otter Tail on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas. It serves approximately 133,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Its Manufacturing segment engages in the contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of plastic thermoformed horticultural containers, life science and industrial packaging, and material handling components, and extruded raw material stock for recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, and industrial and energy equipment industries. It also manufactures clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage and water reclamation system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 4,833 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 28,201 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 587,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

