Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Up 204.9% in May

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 204.9% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,073. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71.

