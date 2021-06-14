Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.82 on Friday. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $177.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

