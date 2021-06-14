Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in May

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OGFGY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28. Origin Energy has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.26.
About Origin Energy
