Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in May

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OGFGY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28. Origin Energy has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.