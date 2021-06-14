Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY remained flat at $$30.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 136. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

