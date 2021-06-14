O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $534.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.65 and a twelve month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

