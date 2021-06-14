Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Orange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

