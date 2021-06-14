Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Option Care Health in a research note issued on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.28 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Option Care Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after buying an additional 710,049 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

