Opsens’ (OPS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE:OPS opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.88 million and a P/E ratio of 149.29. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.96.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

