Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

