OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 293.5% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OSSIF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.