OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 293.5% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSSIF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

