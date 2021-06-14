Olyseum One Day Volume Reaches $32,458.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Olyseum has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a market cap of $23.25 million and $32,458.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00062704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00166614 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00184584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,167.29 or 1.00350524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002680 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,304,976 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

