Observer Trading Down 62.7% Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Observer has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded down 62.7% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.66 or 0.00784797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00083078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.33 or 0.07889803 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

