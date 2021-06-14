Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OTLY. Truist assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.92.

NASDAQ OTLY traded down 1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting 27.71. 29,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,365. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 19.99 and a 12 month high of 28.73.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

