Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.57.

Oatly Group stock opened at 28.73 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 19.99 and a 52 week high of 28.73.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

