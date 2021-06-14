Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Up 197.7% in May

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the May 13th total of 166,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.37. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 200.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

