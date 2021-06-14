NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,461. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $199.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

