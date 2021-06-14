Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 25.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 13.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,872. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.